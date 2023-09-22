News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

42 pictures show pupils and teachers through the years at Morecambe school

They say school days are the best days – and looking at the smiling faces in these pictures that would appear to be true.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:37 BST

We’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at Morecambe High School over the years.

The photos we found date back to the 1970s up until the mid 2000s.

They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Morecambe High, or taught there, and your families and friends.

In case you missed it: Colourful pictures capture the past at primary schools across Morecambe

Pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production, Morecambe Goes To Wembley, at The Grand Theatre, Lancaster.

1. School memories

Pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production, Morecambe Goes To Wembley, at The Grand Theatre, Lancaster. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Photo Sales
Pupil Lindsey Rodmell takes a closer look at one of the Pudsey bear cakes she made in aid of Children in Need.

2. School memories

Pupil Lindsey Rodmell takes a closer look at one of the Pudsey bear cakes she made in aid of Children in Need. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL

Photo Sales
Autograph hunters Caroline Rayner (left) and Claire Perkins met up with former Olympic athlete Kris Akabusi when he visited Morecambe High School to join in with pupils for a fitness morning.

3. School memories

Autograph hunters Caroline Rayner (left) and Claire Perkins met up with former Olympic athlete Kris Akabusi when he visited Morecambe High School to join in with pupils for a fitness morning. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL

Photo Sales
Morecambe High School class 7F teacher Mr Colin Campbell and some of their cuddly animals invited Geraldine Smith MP to come in to school to discuss their ideas for a zoo in the resort.

4. School memories

Morecambe High School class 7F teacher Mr Colin Campbell and some of their cuddly animals invited Geraldine Smith MP to come in to school to discuss their ideas for a zoo in the resort. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Morecambe