42 pictures show pupils and teachers through the years at Morecambe school
They say school days are the best days – and looking at the smiling faces in these pictures that would appear to be true.
By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 14:37 BST
We’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at Morecambe High School over the years.
The photos we found date back to the 1970s up until the mid 2000s.
They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Morecambe High, or taught there, and your families and friends.
