42 pictures show pupils and teachers through the years at Morecambe school

They say school days are the best days – and looking at the smiling faces in these pictures that would appear to be true.

We’ve taken a look back at some of the pictures in our archives taken by our photographers at Morecambe High School over the years.

The photos we found date back to the 1970s up until the mid 2000s.

They show former pupils and staff, and are sure to bring back many memories for those of you who went to Morecambe High, or taught there, and your families and friends.

1 . School memories Pupils rehearse themselves into a frenzy in advance of their production, Morecambe Goes To Wembley, at The Grand Theatre, Lancaster. Photo: Steve Pendrill

2 . School memories Pupil Lindsey Rodmell takes a closer look at one of the Pudsey bear cakes she made in aid of Children in Need. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL

3 . School memories Autograph hunters Caroline Rayner (left) and Claire Perkins met up with former Olympic athlete Kris Akabusi when he visited Morecambe High School to join in with pupils for a fitness morning. Photo: LORNE CAMPBELL

4 . School memories Morecambe High School class 7F teacher Mr Colin Campbell and some of their cuddly animals invited Geraldine Smith MP to come in to school to discuss their ideas for a zoo in the resort. Photo: Steve Pendrill