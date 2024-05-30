Classical ballet combines with contemporary dance and hip-hop for performance at Lancaster Grand
After mesmerizing audiences with sold-out performances in London, KVN Dance Company is thrilled to announce its triumphant return with Kevan Allen’s enchanting reimagination of
the beloved classical ballet, Coppelia.
Set to captivate audiences once again, this innovative retelling delves into the eccentricities of toy maker Dr. Coppelius and his creation of the life-size clockwork doll, Coppelia, exploring its impact on the community and the relationships within it.
Combining the elegance of classical ballet with the vibrancy of contemporary dance and hip-hop, Coppelia presents a fusion of styles that breathes new life into this timeless tale.
The full classical score by Delibes has been imaginatively remixed by Rickard Berg, nominated for the Critics’ Circle National Dance Award for Outstanding Creative Contribution.
Founded in 2017 by renowned director and choreographer Kevan Allen, KVN Dance Company has quickly become synonymous with groundbreaking choreography and innovative performances.
Allen, whose work has graced stages around the world for luminaries such as Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Trevor Nunn, and Kylie Minogue, brings his eclectic and innovative style to the forefront with Coppelia.
Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the magic of Coppelia as reimagined by KVN Dance Company.
Secure your tickets now for an evening of spellbinding dance, breathtaking visuals, and unforgettable moments.
Coppelia comes to Lancaster Grand on Wednesday, June 19 at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £25 adults, child under 16 years £19.
For ticket inquiries and purchases, please visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/ or contact the Box Office telephone 01524 64695.