City council says Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor Information Centres WILL shut... but not when

The Lancaster Guardian understands from an anonymous source that staff in Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres have been given a date for closure and some/all are taking redundancy.

The city council would not confirm when the Visitor Information Centres would be closing but said it had agreed a number of savings including closing the Visitor Information Centres and that ‘the savings are in the process of being implemented.’

Morecambe Visitor Information Centre is housed in The Platform in Morecambe. Picture from Google Street View.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Like many local authorities, Lancaster City Council is battling against unprecedented pressures of steep increases in its operating costs, increasing demand for services, and below inflation funding from the Government.

"In February 2023, as part of the annual budget process, full council agreed a number of savings to address the council’s significant financial deficit.

"These savings are in the process of being implemented and more information will be released in due course.

"Details of the council’s financial challenge and more information can be found on the council’s website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/the-council-and-democracy/budgets-and-spending/budget-faqs”

Lancaster Visitor Information Centre is housed in The Storey in Lancaster. Picture from Google Street View.

In February controversial cutbacks at Lancaster City Museum and visitor centres were given the go ahead at a crunch Lancaster City Council meeting.

It was agreed funding for Morecambe and Lancaster Visitor Information Centres would be cut at the end of the 2023 summer season.