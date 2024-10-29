Lancaster City Council is asking people using log burners to make a few changes to help reduce local air pollution.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “As winter beckons and the temperature starts to drop, we naturally turn to heating our homes.

“Whether putting the heating or the log burner to travelling and driving- many of our daily activities result in polluting emissions.

“But just making a few small changes can help to reduce local air pollution.

“The air quality in the district is improving on the whole, but in the winter months there is a rise in the common air pollutant PM2.5, mainly due to the use of domestic burning of fires and wood burners used to heat the home.

“As with your heating, where turning the temperature down can make a small difference to climate change, just tweaking the length of time you have your log burner on while using good quality dried wood can help to improve this and the local air quality.”