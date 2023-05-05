Church bells will ring out across Lancaster and Morecambe to mark coronation of King Charles III
The bells will be ringing across Lancaster this weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
Lancaster Priory will ring the bells at lunchtime on Saturday for the wedding of Michelle Sparks and Aaron Parker from Morecambe, whose ceremony coincides with the crowning of the king.
There will be quarter peals – 50 minutes of continuous ringing – at Dent, Barbon, Kendal, Low Bentham, Burton-in-Kendal, Silverdale and the Priory on Sunday afternoon.
There will also be two full peals at Morecambe Parish Church and the Priory.
The peal at Morecambe will last about three hours and is the first in 40 years. That will take place on Saturday lunchtime.
Meanwhile, at the Priory, the peal will be about three-and-a-half hours on all 10 bells and start late morning on bank holiday Monday.
Cate Gardner, tower captain at Lancaster Priory, said: “It is lovely to celebrate such a momentous event in this way.