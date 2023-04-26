The couple’s wedding, on May 6 at Lancaster’s Priory Church, coincides with the time when King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

“We booked the wedding in September before the Coronation announcement was made, so it’s certainly a date we’ll never forget,” said Michelle, 35.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We might just catch the end of the Coronation on the television after our ceremony.

Aaron Parker and Michelle Sparks pictured on the occasion of their engagement in Rome.

“It’s worked out well because it’s a bank holiday weekend too.”

Michelle met Aaron, 38, four years ago on Tinder and they got engaged in Rome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aaron, who has two daughters, is an air conditioning engineer at Lunar Ltd and Michelle is an accountant for Askam Civil Engineering, and has a son.

Although they live in Morecambe, they chose Lancaster Priory for their wedding because they love everything about it and had attended family weddings there so wanted to continue the tradition.

Michelle said the church ceremony would be one of the highlights of the day as well as the journey she will share with her new husband to their reception at The Villa in Levens.

The couple will honeymoon in Barbados.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Priory has its own royal connections, having been visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 to mark the 600th anniversary of the link between the Crown and the Duchy of Lancaster. The 1619 pulpit adorned with a gilded oak crown was refurbished for the occasion.