News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
1 hour ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
3 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party
3 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
4 hours ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
4 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights

Meet the Morecambe couple who will exchange wedding vows in Lancaster Priory at the same time as King Charles III is crowned in Westminster Abbey

There will be a right royal celebration when Michelle Sparks and Aaron Parker exchange marriage vows – on Coronation Day.

By Louise BryningContributor
Published 26th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

The couple’s wedding, on May 6 at Lancaster’s Priory Church, coincides with the time when King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey.

“We booked the wedding in September before the Coronation announcement was made, so it’s certainly a date we’ll never forget,” said Michelle, 35.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We might just catch the end of the Coronation on the television after our ceremony.

Aaron Parker and Michelle Sparks pictured on the occasion of their engagement in Rome.Aaron Parker and Michelle Sparks pictured on the occasion of their engagement in Rome.
Aaron Parker and Michelle Sparks pictured on the occasion of their engagement in Rome.
Most Popular

“It’s worked out well because it’s a bank holiday weekend too.”

Michelle met Aaron, 38, four years ago on Tinder and they got engaged in Rome.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Aaron, who has two daughters, is an air conditioning engineer at Lunar Ltd and Michelle is an accountant for Askam Civil Engineering, and has a son.

Although they live in Morecambe, they chose Lancaster Priory for their wedding because they love everything about it and had attended family weddings there so wanted to continue the tradition.

Michelle said the church ceremony would be one of the highlights of the day as well as the journey she will share with her new husband to their reception at The Villa in Levens.

The couple will honeymoon in Barbados.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Priory has its own royal connections, having been visited by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 to mark the 600th anniversary of the link between the Crown and the Duchy of Lancaster. The 1619 pulpit adorned with a gilded oak crown was refurbished for the occasion.

King Charles, then Prince, received the Freedom of Lancaster at the Town Hall in 1993 and visited Lancaster Castle, the Ashton Memorial and Music Room.

Related topics:Charles IIIWestminster AbbeyMorecambeElizabeth IICoronation