Children’s care home plan for former Lancaster doctor’s surgery

Plans have been revealed to turn a former doctor’s surgery into a residential care home for children.

Hopscotch Care Ltd have applied for change of use of the former Scale Hall surgery on West Drive, Lancaster to a residential property to be used as a care home for children.

The design and access statement said: “The property was formerly the location of Scale Hall Surgery, which closed March 2020 on a temporary basis and was permanently closed in September 2023.

"The detached two storey property is in a residential area.

"The proposal is to revert the property to residential use to be used as a residential care setting for up to two children, who could be aged between four and 18, and with up to three carers in the house under normal circumstances.

"No staff would live on the site, but would always be present. Children could be there for long term care, or short term.

"In this use proposed, neighbours have more control, as the applicants have to have a licence to operate, and if this were removed because of poor management, the use would stop.

"The fear of increased crime and anti-social behaviour in the area is often raised against such uses, but this is only capable of being a material planning consideration only if it is objectively likely to occur.

"It is understandable that concern may be felt locally about the ‘type of people who would live here’ but there is no reason to presume occupiers would be ‘troublemakers’ just as you would not presume your new neighbours to be ‘troublemakers’.

"Many children find themselves within the care network through no fault of their own. Every child deserves a chance of a home and education.”

Hopscotch Care Ltd have operated for more than 14 years, operating multiple homes already and currently providing support for 23 young people in the wider local area (Cumbria/Lancashire).

The design and access statement also said: “There is a clear need for this home which would only accommodate two children aged four to 18 and there is a social responsibility within the planning system to ensure that such needs are met and a legal responsibility on the Council to provide such homes.”

Councillors have yet to make a decision on the planning application.

View the planning application reference number 25/00991/FUL at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/planning