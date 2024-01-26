Channel 5's 22 Kids & Counting: Britain's biggest family the Radfords raise £60k for teen battling rare cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sue Radford, 48, from Morecambe – who is famously mum of 22 kids – has been raising cash for family friend mum-of-10 Rebecca Walker, 43, whose 17-year-old daughter, Sophie, has kidney cancer.

Sophie was diagnosed with a Wilms tumour by medics at Edinburgh Hospital for Children and Young People, Scotland, on October 25, 2017, and started a four-week course of chemotherapy shortly after.

In the years since, she has gone into remission twice – but relapsed four times.

The Radford and Walker families.

Throughout this time, Sophie's twin sister, Megan, 17 has been experiencing many of the same symptoms, despite not having the disease herself.

The Radford family, Rebecca and her 10 kids have been friends since 2013 and have been helping raise vital funds for Sophie by organising a car boot sale and taking part in the Morecambe 5k run.

Sophie currently has a vitamin C infusion twice a week – to help her build up her strength during her chemo – which costs £500 a week.

Rebecca lives with her husband, Jamie, 45, in Edinburgh and the pair run a hostel together. "We used to live in Morecambe, which is how we met the Radford family,” she said.

Rebecca Walker, 43, with Sophie, 17.

"When I was pregnant with the twins, I told my midwife that I was nervous about my growing family.

"My midwife told me that one of her ladies had just had her 13th baby and was doing great, which made me feel better.

"Morecambe isn't a big place so my husband, Jamie, and I reached out to Sue and Noel."

The two families quickly bonded and would often go on holiday together to France or Cornwall.

The Radford and Walker families.

In 2014, the Walkers moved to Edinburgh but remained close to the Radford family – seeing them several times a year.

Rebecca's 10 strong brood includes James, 21, Emily, 20, Ruthie, 18, Daniel, 14, Olivia, 12, Ella, 10, Nathan, eight, and Evan, one – as well as the twins.

Rebecca was ''over the moon'' when Sue and Noel stepped in to supported her after Sophie's diagnosis.

Rebecca said: "When Sophie was diagnosed with cancer, Sue was one of the first people I told.

"Because we both have so many kids, we'd always speak to each other if ever there was something wrong with one of them.

"Chances are one of us had seen it with one of the kids. But when we found out Sophie had cancer, the doctors told us there wasn't much they could do.

"I could barely speak, so I texted Sue. I told her that I couldn't lose my daughter.

"Sue was so strong and supportive, she told me that we were going to fight this."

Sophie's GoFundMe page is currently on £61,845 to put towards her vitamin C infusions which cost £2,000 a month, as well as consultation fees to have her tumour tested in New York.

Rebecca said: "The fundraising that they have done has been amazing. They just did it, we never had to ask. We use the money raised to help Sophie during her chemo.

"She has vitamin C infusions twice a week, which costs £500 every week. The infusions keep her body well and help her to feel better while she's going through the chemo.

"We're also hoping to start Sophie on a trial in America to get rid of the last of the cancer. The Radford's help us make decisions about Sophie's treatment, we talk everything through with them.

"We're so grateful for what they've done and how much support they've given us."