Lancaster’s hospice says it is ‘extremely honoured’ to receive a £50,000 donation from a Carnforth-based holiday park company.

St John’s Hospice says the money from Pure Leisure Group (PLG) will make a big difference to patients and their families.

PLG founder and local entrepreneur, John Morphet, presented the charity with the cheque at head office in Carnforth, along with a second £50,000 donation to Stockport’s Beechwood Cancer Care Centre.

John said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to offer such substantial donations to two charities that we know from our guest and owner communities make a real difference to people living in both Stockport and Lancaster.

John Morphet, CEO of Pure Leisure Group, presents a cheque for £50,000 to St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The work they do for individuals and families experiencing unimaginably hard times is simply priceless and so when it came to selecting our charity recipients for 2024 it was an easy choice.

"We’d like to take the opportunity to thank both Beechwood and St John’s for their amazing work and hope the cash boost enables them to continue their vital roles in the communities in which they operate.”

The donation is a combination of business profit contribution and a charity pot which has accrued throughout 2023 with £5 from each holiday booking being assigned to charitable organisations.

Sue McGraw, hospice chief executive, said: "St John's Hospice is extremely honoured to receive such a generous donation from Pure Leisure Group. This will make such a positive difference to the patients and families we care for in the hospice and in patients' homes.

"The care and compassion those patients' families will receive and remember as a result of PLG’s generosity is incalculable."

The £50,000 St John’s Hospice donation could cover the cost for 625 visits from the Hospice at Home two-person team to travel and visit patients in their own home – bringing care and treatment to someone who has decided to spend their last weeks at home.

The charity donation also marked the start of PLG’s forthcoming Caravan & Holiday Home Show which is being held at its head office in Carnforth until January 28.