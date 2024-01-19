Fish and chip shop owned by Morecambe chippy bosses gets ready to open in market town near Lancaster

A popular fish and chip shop is set to re-open shortly under the ownership of two brothers who already run takeaways in Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands.

We reported last June how Cem and Cihan Öktem had taken on Jingling Lane Fish & Chips in Kirkby Lonsdale, after also opening Priory Plaice Fish and Chips in Ulverston in April.

Öktem Kitchens has been in the industry for more than 15 years since taking over Packet Bridge Fish and Chips in Bolton-le-Sands in February 2008.

They then took on Westgate Fish & Chips in Morecambe in November 2019.

Cem and Cihan Öktem are almost ready to open Jingling Lane Fish & Chips in Kirkby Lonsdale.

Cem, who is the shop manager at Packet Bridge, is a former Young Fish Frier of the Year Finalist in 2013 and 2014.

He has also been a trainer at the National Federation of Fish Friers training school since 2017.

Jingling Lane Fish & Chips Shop is now close to opening in Kirkby Lonsdale after undergoing a refurbishment.

When they first took it on last year they said: "This shop has been on our radar since 2016 when we rebranded Packet Bridge! It’s a huge milestone for us as both a business and as a family we are extremely proud!

"The shop requires a new lease of life so will be closed over the summer for a full refurbishment which will make it unrecognisable to its customers, as it will be done to the same standard as Westgate Fish & Chips."

The brothers are looking for new staff to complete the team, including full and part-time fish fryers and part-time couinter assistants.