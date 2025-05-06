Buzz Bingo Morecambe regular strikes it lucky with £50k win

By Michelle Blade
Published 6th May 2025, 10:26 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 10:26 BST
A lucky local has won £50,000 at Buzz Bingo in Morecambe.

The jubilant bingo-goer is planning to use the winnings to treat a friend and take a holiday together with the prize money.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, has been attending the Buzz Bingo Morecambe venue in all its forms for an amazing 48 years, and had a night to remember!

Although they believed they’d only bagged the house prize, the real surprise came moments later—they had actually hit the £50,000 jackpot!

A lucky local has won the £50k jackpot at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.

Jayne, general manager at Buzz Bingo Morecambe, said of the win: “We couldn’t be happier for our lucky winner and their fantastic win. Everyone was cheering from their seats – it was such an exciting moment.”

Chief operating officer at Buzz Bingo Stevie Shaves, added: “We’re delighted to see one of our lucky members win £50,000 on the Big Buzz Special Jackpot Game at Buzz Bingo Morecambe.”

“Overall Buzz Bingo players win more than £2m per week in bingo prize money and we love to celebrate every one of them with our amazing community!”

