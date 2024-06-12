Business thanks its 'wonderful' clients as it celebrates 50 years in Lancaster city centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster’s Welbourne Opticians is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.

The Welbourne family took over the business at 3 King Street in 1974 from Mr Cocks with Martin Welbourne, a well-loved local character, running the business for just under 20 years before selling it to Paul Hutchence and Carl Farrington in 1993.

The current owners Zuber Patel and Jutinder Basi took over from them in 2020 and 2024 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout its long and colourful history, the business has remained loyal to its ethos of excellent patient care, good quality eyewear and a personalised service to suit the needs of Lancaster.

Welbourne Opticians is celebrating 50 years in Lancaster.

"Being independent, we are not shackled by the restraints of a uniform offering so each patient is given a tailored journey to match their individual requirements,” said Welbourne Opticians.

In the last five years, the business has fully computerised its systems and database, had a much needed renovation and introduced the latest testing equipment (such as OCT scanning).

This allows them to offer technology that detects very early signs of ocular conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All their frames and lens offerings have been updated to reflect the latest innovations and they now carry great brands such as Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, and the colourful and ever so popular Dutz range.

"We will always strive to source what our patients want,” added Welbourne Opticians.

“Given our long history, naturally we have had to work through the retirement of several well loved staff members. We have been very fortunate to be able to gradually transition through this process to ensure the existing staff train the new, ensuring our core values remain constant for the best patient care.

“We are celebrating 50 years of Welbourne Opticians this year. Given all the changes we have seen on the high street, we feel very privileged to be able to continue serving the optical needs of our local community. This is only possible with the support of our wonderful patients.