Business thanks its 'wonderful' clients as it celebrates 50 years in Lancaster city centre
The Welbourne family took over the business at 3 King Street in 1974 from Mr Cocks with Martin Welbourne, a well-loved local character, running the business for just under 20 years before selling it to Paul Hutchence and Carl Farrington in 1993.
The current owners Zuber Patel and Jutinder Basi took over from them in 2020 and 2024 respectively.
Throughout its long and colourful history, the business has remained loyal to its ethos of excellent patient care, good quality eyewear and a personalised service to suit the needs of Lancaster.
"Being independent, we are not shackled by the restraints of a uniform offering so each patient is given a tailored journey to match their individual requirements,” said Welbourne Opticians.
In the last five years, the business has fully computerised its systems and database, had a much needed renovation and introduced the latest testing equipment (such as OCT scanning).
This allows them to offer technology that detects very early signs of ocular conditions such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.
All their frames and lens offerings have been updated to reflect the latest innovations and they now carry great brands such as Tom Ford, Hugo Boss, and the colourful and ever so popular Dutz range.
"We will always strive to source what our patients want,” added Welbourne Opticians.
“Given our long history, naturally we have had to work through the retirement of several well loved staff members. We have been very fortunate to be able to gradually transition through this process to ensure the existing staff train the new, ensuring our core values remain constant for the best patient care.
“We are celebrating 50 years of Welbourne Opticians this year. Given all the changes we have seen on the high street, we feel very privileged to be able to continue serving the optical needs of our local community. This is only possible with the support of our wonderful patients.
"We hope to be here for the next 50 years and beyond. Whilst most changes are outside of our control, we will work hard to keep to our core values. We hope to take you on this journey with us.”
