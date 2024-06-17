British R‘n’B act Artful Dodger who became famous with 2-step hits in the 90s coming to Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the UK’s most successful garage music acts is coming to Lancaster.

Artful Dodger, who have been tearing up the garage scene for close to 20 years, will play Kanteena on September 20 at 9pm.

Expect plenty of 2-Step, R ‘n’ B and garage music!

Street food and drinks will be served in the outside beer garden from 4pm on the day.

Artful Dodger.

Artful Dodger is established as the most commercially successful UK Garage act to have emerged from the scene to date.

Originally comprising producers Mark Hill, Pete Devereux, David Low and MC Alistair, the name Artful Dodger is already established as the most commercially successful UK garage.

Together they produced an amazing string of chart topping hits, remixes and a platinum selling album, It’s All About The Stragglers, that confirmed Artful Dodger’s place as a premier production act.

After Pete and Mark decided to follow different musical paths, MC Alistair decided to continue bringing the chart topping brand to the clubs and festivals around the world by linking up with David Low, the co-owner of the Label Public Demand Records responsible for signing and breaking the Artful Dodger brand.

The partnership was an instant success on the dance floors due to their versatile ability to play for any crowd in front of them.

They have been tearing up dance floors as a duo for over fifteen years now and their reputation as an MC/DJ has become highly rated.

This is confirmed as they continue to play on some of the biggest stages alongside some of the biggest artists in the music business.