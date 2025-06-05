Brand new goth and post-punk festival coming to iconic Morecambe theatre

A brand new goth and post-punk festival is coming to Morecambe’s iconic Winter Gardens this month.

Moochin’ About presents the first OtherWorlds Festival – celebrating the Summer Solstice.

The two-day event (June 21 and 22 ) is an unmissable coming together of some of the most significant and enduring goth and post-punk bands from the 1980’s alongside cutting edge contemporary bands.

Funds from the festival will go into on-going restoration work at the Grade II* Listed concert hall at the heart of Morecambe.

Yorkshire groups feature heavily with appearances from The March Violets, Ghost Dance, Danse Society and The Rose of Avalanche.

Saturday headliners Gene Love Jezebel celebrate their 1985 album Immigrant - to be played in full for the first time ever.

Sunday headliner is Jane Weaver - an unshakable figure in the UK’s experimental pop music landscape.

Special guest for the Saturday is the mesmerising Lili Refrain a mesmerizing composer and performer based in Rome, Italy. Who recently toured with Death Cult for their memorial "83-23" UK/Ireland Tour.

Sunday sees a stunning mix of impassioned, hypnotic and darkly ornate psych-pop with headline act Jane Weaver - her self-propelled career has in recent years reached a critical zenith with unanimous praise for her work.

Sunday also sees a return to the UK of Vision Video. Climbing up the bill is Louisa Roach aka She Drew The Gun with a stunning mix of impassioned, hypnotic and darkly ornate psych-pop.

Line-up: Saturday June 21: Gene Loves Jezebel, Lili Refrain, The March Violets, Ghost Dance, Danse Society, The Rose of Avalanche.

Sunday June 22: Jane Weaver, She Drew The Gun, The Orielles, Vision Video.

Tickets priced £51.36 for Day 1 (handling and delivery fees may apply) are available from https://www.seetickets.com/event/otherworlds-festival-day-1-/morecambe-winter-gardens/3390722