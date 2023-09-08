News you can trust since 1837
Behind the scenes work under way to prepare for Eden Project Morecambe

A special task force is set to be appointed to pave the way for Eden Project Morecambe.
By Robbie Macdonald
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:04 BST
The project’s potential effect on transport and houses for rent would be part of the focus for the special Lancaster City Council team.

As activity continues by Eden Project bosses on developing the multi million pound seafront venue, the council is considering its own work too on key topics linked to the Morecambe attraction.

Questions have been raised about possible changes to Morecambe flats, homes and rents, and the impact on people and visitors, as Eden takes shape towards opening in late 2026.

How Eden Project Morecambe will look.How Eden Project Morecambe will look.
Road, bus and train transport questions for Eden have also been raised, including a possible park and ride scheme near the M6 motorway.

Lancaster City Council’s Overview & Scrutiny Committee is considering its priorities over the next few months including the Eden Project.

The committee’s role is to study council performance and wider issues of relevance.

In the past, it has looked at topics including people’s access to doctors and dentists, or police, anti-social behaviour and community safety.

Ideas for the next few months include housing and homelessness, scrutiny of the cabinet, crime and disorder, healthcare, air quality and flood management in Lancaster city centre.

Regarding Eden Morecambe, a scrutiny committee report says the cabinet member with responsibility for housing, Coun Caroline Jackson, is establishing a cabinet task force to look at the issues around the project.

If the Overview & Scrutiny Committee was to consider this topic too, it would be duplication. However, the scrutiny committee will be represented on the new working group, the report adds.

