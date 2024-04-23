Beacon lighting event in Morecambe to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day
Members of the public are invited to join in the short event which is being hosted by Morecambe Town Council outside Morecambe Town Hall at 9pm on June 6.
Reading of The International Tribute and lighting of a specially-designed D-Day 80 beacon will take place in conjunction with hundreds of others in cities, towns, and villages across the country. The beacons will symbolically celebrate the light of peace that emerged from the darkness of war.
Nostalgic war-time songs will also be performed by Morecambe-based singer Leigh Rhianon Coggins.
Earlier in the day, the Town Crier will deliver the official D-Day 80 Proclamation on the steps of Morecambe Town Hall at 8am, and again by the Clock Tower on the Promenade at around 8.45am.
Coun Lee Bradbury, Vice-Chair of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Events and Sponsorships Committee, said: "The D-Day landings were the largest combined naval, air, and land operation in history and the stakes couldn’t have been higher with over 150,000 Allied troops of many different nationalities landing in Normandy that day.
“We feel it is important to take part in this nationwide moment of commemoration celebrating the heroism and bravery of all who played their part, and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of peace and freedom from Nazi tyranny.”
The historic D-Day military operation on June 6 1944 saw Allied Forces from all around the world mount a large-scale invasion of Nazi-occupied France, which ultimately tipped the balance of the Second World War in the Allies’ favour.