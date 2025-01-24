Bay Vets joins leading veterinary group who will invest in new main site in Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bay Vets, a long-established veterinary practice in Lancashire and Cumbria, has become part of Linnaeus, a leading veterinary group in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dedicated to small animal care, Bay Vets comprises four welcoming branches in Caton, Lancaster, Morecambe, and Milnthorpe.

It is accredited by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and is recognised as a silver Cat Friendly Clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bay Vets also has a strong training ethos, with several members of its team holding qualifications in feline care and six of its vets gaining certificates in medicine and surgery.

Bay Vets has veterinary practices in Caton, Lancaster, Morecambe and Milnthorpe.

Partners Katie Kyle and Colin Houston will both remain at Bay Vets as clinical directors.

Katie said: “We have been looking for a new main site in Lancaster so we can care for more pets across Morecambe Bay for years to come.

"Joining Linnaeus provides us with the support and investment to relocate and continue to provide high-quality care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team at Bay Vets will have access to high-quality teaching and mentoring from a community of highly experienced colleagues.

We will continue to offer the same services and level of care that we are known for, and are looking forward to the next exciting chapter for Bay Vets.”

Bay Vets’ practice in Lancaster offers 24/7 care and features three theatres, six consult rooms and dedicated night nursing facilities.

A newly renovated surgery in Milnthorpe includes a CT scanner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Walker, chief medical officer at Linnaeus, said: “We are so pleased to be working with the dedicated team at Bay Vets. Everyone is dedicated to delivering high-quality care, continually advancing their clinical expertise, and fostering a compassionate environment for pets and their owners – which aligns perfectly with our priorities.

“We’re looking forward to getting to know everyone at Bay Vets and supporting their ambitions to help even more pets in the local community.”

For further information, please visit https://www.linnaeusgroup.co.uk/ and www.bayvets.co.uk.

Linnaeus is a highly respected community of more than 60 primary care and 17 referral veterinary practices based in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of the Mars family of businesses, the group comprises more than 6,000 employees including some of the country’s finest specialists, veterinary clinicians and nursing teams in the profession.

Together, they are committed to excellence and delivering top quality care to their patients.