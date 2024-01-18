Back by popular demand: St John's Hospice announces return of Moonlight Walk to Lancaster in 2024
Due to popular demand, St John’s Hospice will be bringing back their Moonlight Walk on Saturday June 15.
The hospice is inviting participants to ‘do something wonderful in memory of someone they love’.
The Moonlight Walk is a 15km route around Lancaster and Morecambe, starting and ending at St John’s on Slyne Road.
Emma Farmer, hospice fundraiser, said: “The Moonlight Walk has always been one of our most popular events and provides a great opportunity to do something positive in honour of a loved one.
"We had decided to retire the Moonlight Walk to give it a break but we had so much feedback that we’ve brought it back earlier than expected!
“We do want to make sure that this event stays fun and engaging for everyone so we are working on giving the walk a refresh. We’ve got big plans for the Moonlight Walk 2024, and we’re excited to reveal more information about the walk, entertainment and activities in phases on the run up to the day.
"The Moonlight Walk is for everybody aged 11-plus, whether you’ve been touched by the work of the hospice or not – it’s a great opportunity to celebrate the life of someone you have loved and lost.”
Participants will receive a tee-shirt they can personalise in memory of someone important to them, as well as gain other opportunities to remember a loved one. There will be stalls and activities at St John’s from 8pm, including a warm-up before the walk sets off at 10pm.
Individual tickets for the event are £20, but using code WALK before 29/02/24 will save 25%. Each participant is asked to try to raise at least £50 through sponsorship or as a donation to help fund the hospice’s vital local services.
Tickets and more information are available at sjhospice.org.uk/moon
About St John’s Hospice
St John’s Hospice is a local charity which provides free palliative care to patients with life shortening conditions. It has been part of the local community for more than 35 years and provides vital service to patients and families. The aim is to ensure that on the journey towards the end of life, they provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.