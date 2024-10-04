Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

News that one of Lancaster’s prominent Victorian buildings is to become a pharmacy and healthcare hub has sparked new interest in its past.

Husband and wife pharmacists, Tariq and Nabila Malik, will open the new facility in the former Oddfellows Hall in Brock Street on November 4.

And a new chapter in the building’s history will begin.

Originally built in 1844, the hall was a meeting place for members of the Oddfellows, an organisation which helped to safeguard them when ill or in adversity at a time when such protection wasn’t provided by the state.

British actress Lillie Langtry. Photo by Lafayette/Getty Images

Such halls were also often a training ground for people with political ambitions, giving them the opportunity to practise debating skills.

Meetings were held at the Lancaster hall during the campaign to stop the global slave trade. Former African American slaves James Watkins and James E Thompson spoke there along with Sarah Parker Redmond, an African American slavery abolitionist, lecturer and physician.

But there was another twist in the story of Oddfellows Hall in 1902 when it was adapted to become a music hall, initially renamed the Jubilee Theatre before becoming the Palace of Varieties.

The former Oddfellows Hall in Lancaster which is set to reopen as Brock Street Pharmacy (Health and Travel Clinic).

Among the most famous names to appear there in 1906 was actress and society beauty, Lillie Langtry, a well known mistress of King Edward VII.

Another new feature of the building was as a venue for ‘animated pictures’. In 1902, the Lancaster Guardian reported that an enjoyable programme had been presented “in which the bioscope plays an important part, for the views, local and general have never been surpassed in this district.”

By 1907, performers were sharing the bill with films from the Edison-Swan Animated Photo Company but early in the year, fire broke out after a matinee, destroying most of the interior and the theatre never reopened.

More latterly, the building housed the former Bensons for Beds store.

A green plaque beneath the pestle and mortar trade sign in King Street denotes its historic importance.

When the Maliks move into the building, the two pharmacies which they currently run in Dalton Square and King Street will be returned to the landlords.

It will be the end of another era for the King Street pharmacy which has served customers for decades and boasts one of only two rare surviving examples of trade signs still in situ in Lancaster.

The pestle and mortar which transferred from the former Bate & Gorst pharmacy in Market Street will remain once the current business has closed.