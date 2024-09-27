Scorton-born Thomas Hayton Mawson was the favoured landscape gardener of the early 20th century and had commissions all over Britain and overseas.

Years later, his clients included Lord Leverhulme, a Maharajah of India, Queen Alexandra of Denmark, the King of Greece and multiple cities in Canada.

In 1926, towards the end of his life, Mawson turned his attention to this unique Silverdale home where he designed 5.7 acres of exquisite gardens – see pictures below.

Entered through a secret garden gate, the original stone built summer house and gardens are graced with sea views, offering privacy and seclusion, and set within the Arnside & Silverdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mawson’s techniques of using the local landscape and geology mean this garden sits perfectly in natural limestone for which this area is famous.

Situated centrally within the grounds is the original stone built summer house providing one bedroom accommodation.

It is small but perfectly formed and planning permission has been granted to extend the house to provide a spacious three bedroom property, making the most of the stunning views over the bay.

Changes of use and ownership meant this garden sadly fell into neglect for many years but it has been carefully rescued by the current owner, revealing the superb garden seen today.

Designed in Mawson’s latter years, the classic features and principles developed throughout his lifetime come to fruition here.

About Thomas Mawson

Thomas Hayton Mawson was born in Scorton into an impoverished family. These family circumstances forced the young Thomas to leave school at the age of 12 to earn his living. He started his career working for his uncle in Lancaster who was in the building trade but also had a very keen interest in gardening.

On the death of his father, Thomas moved to London with his mother where he went into employment in the nursery trade. In due course he moved to Windermere in the Lake District where, with his two brothers, he set up a nursery business called Lakeland Nurseries. This venture proved to be extremely successful and so provided Thomas with the means to be able to concentrate on garden design.

His design practice prospered due to a wealthy clientele brought to the area by the railways network, and also his obvious talent for design which blended architecture and planting.

Thomas’s prolific and successful career included commissions on Graythwaite Hall, Langdale Chase, Holehird, Brockhole and Dyffryn Gardens, and Holker Hall. He also designed the formal garden at Rydal Hall in 1909.

In 1901, Thomas published two comprehensive works called The Art and Craft of Garden Making.

Thomas’s reputation grew with numerous commissions throughout Britain although he still found time for local work, and also Europe and Canada. He designed the Palace of Peace gardens at the Hague in1908 after winning a competition. He was also involved in the development of the Smokey Mountains National Park in America.

Thomas developed an interest in town planning and public parks and in 1923 became president of the Town and Planning Institute. In 1929, he also became the first president of the Institute of Landscape Architects which had just been formed. He was involved in many projects, one of them being Saffron Hill Cemetery, Leicester.

By the mid 1920s, Thomas’s eldest son, Edward Prentice Mawson, was assuming control of his father’s business – Thomas Mawson and Sons of Lancaster and Windermere – due to Thomas suffering increasingly from Parkinson’s Disease.

Thomas died in November 1933 at Apple Garth, Lancaster, and is buried in Bowness Cemetery.

