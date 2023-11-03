An elderly client of a homecare provider says he has been given a new lease of life after he was asked to create the company’s Christmas cards this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David, 82, who lives in Garstang, was devastated when his wife of 36 years, Janice, died nine months ago. For many years they had both enjoyed a love of crafts and card making but after Janice passed away David didn’t feel able to continue with the hobby.

But then Robbie Aston, who works for Westmorland Homecare at its Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch, asked him if he would consider making the cards the company will send out to all its clients in the area this Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was delighted to be asked,” said David. “I had been locked in a shell for nine months but this was an awakening for me. I went into my little craft room and thought can I do this? Then I thought ‘yes you can’.

David, from Garstang, at work making Christmas cards for Westmorland Homecare.

“Since I have been busy making cards for Westmorland Homecare I have been so much happier and it has given me a new lease of life. For the first time in nine months at the weekend, I went to the craft shop In Fleetwood to buy some bits and pieces.”

Jade Street, Care Coordinator – Recruitment and Community Engagement with Westmorland Homecare, said: “We love getting our clients involved as much as we can and we knew he would be the perfect man for the job. The cards are absolutely beautiful and unique.”

David, who grew up in North London and Bournemouth, was called up for National Service in the late 1950s and decided to stay on. He served in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME), which was attached to the Army Air Corps and looked after Sioux and Scout helicopters, and fixed wing craft such as the Beaver and Auster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving REME in 1968, he became a lorry driver in Scotland. “Janice and I visited Blackpool for a weekend, liked it and never left!” said David.

“We rented a house in the area. Later we lived at Great Eccleston and retired before we moved to Garstang 22 years ago.”