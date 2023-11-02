Popular farm shop near Carnforth celebrates its 30th anniversary
Country Harvest on New Road, a coffee shop, food, gift and clothing hall, is a popular stop off on the A65 for people traveling between the Dales and the Lakes.
Previously a petrol station, the farm shop has gone from strength to strength since its opening in 1993, with an addition of the coffee shop and a seasonal living cabin across the car park.
To mark its special anniversary, the farm shop held a competition for the winner to bake a celebration cake.
Alex Cibian’s winning creation was enjoyed by customers who visited over the anniversary weekend.
Managing Director Mike Clark said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to our 30th anniversary, we’re so lucky to have great support from newcomers and our amazing regular customers.
"The cake made by Alex was fantastic, a worthy winner of our competition. It’s been a big year for us with the return of our food and drink festival in the summer and we’re really looking forward to finishing it off with a busy festive season.”