A farm shop in Ingleton is enjoying the sweet taste of success as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Country Harvest on New Road, a coffee shop, food, gift and clothing hall, is a popular stop off on the A65 for people traveling between the Dales and the Lakes.

Previously a petrol station, the farm shop has gone from strength to strength since its opening in 1993, with an addition of the coffee shop and a seasonal living cabin across the car park.

To mark its special anniversary, the farm shop held a competition for the winner to bake a celebration cake.

Alex Cibian’s winning creation was enjoyed by customers who visited over the anniversary weekend.

Managing Director Mike Clark said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to our 30th anniversary, we’re so lucky to have great support from newcomers and our amazing regular customers.