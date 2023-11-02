News you can trust since 1837
Popular farm shop near Carnforth celebrates its 30th anniversary

A farm shop in Ingleton is enjoying the sweet taste of success as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.
By Debbie ButlerContributor
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:54 GMT
Country Harvest on New Road, a coffee shop, food, gift and clothing hall, is a popular stop off on the A65 for people traveling between the Dales and the Lakes.

Previously a petrol station, the farm shop has gone from strength to strength since its opening in 1993, with an addition of the coffee shop and a seasonal living cabin across the car park.

To mark its special anniversary, the farm shop held a competition for the winner to bake a celebration cake.

Managing Director Mike Clark with the special anniversary cake at Country Harvest in Ingleton.Managing Director Mike Clark with the special anniversary cake at Country Harvest in Ingleton.
Managing Director Mike Clark with the special anniversary cake at Country Harvest in Ingleton.

Alex Cibian’s winning creation was enjoyed by customers who visited over the anniversary weekend.

Managing Director Mike Clark said: “We’ve had a phenomenal response to our 30th anniversary, we’re so lucky to have great support from newcomers and our amazing regular customers.

"The cake made by Alex was fantastic, a worthy winner of our competition. It’s been a big year for us with the return of our food and drink festival in the summer and we’re really looking forward to finishing it off with a busy festive season.”

