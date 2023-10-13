40 pictures bring back memories of Lancaster theatre through the decades including local dance schools and drama groups
One of the oldest theatres in England, the Grand in Lancaster has been in near continuous use since it opened in 1782.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST
Although our photos don’t stretch back that far, this picture gallery from our archives does go back more than 30 years with some of the photos we’ve chosen taken in the 1990s.
Many of the pictures share a common theme in that they were taken on the Grand stage, and they all bring back memories of past performances and events held at the theatre. Enjoy!
