40 pictures bring back memories of Lancaster theatre through the decades including local dance schools and drama groups

One of the oldest theatres in England, the Grand in Lancaster has been in near continuous use since it opened in 1782.
By Debbie Butler
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 11:46 BST

Although our photos don’t stretch back that far, this picture gallery from our archives does go back more than 30 years with some of the photos we’ve chosen taken in the 1990s.

Many of the pictures share a common theme in that they were taken on the Grand stage, and they all bring back memories of past performances and events held at the theatre. Enjoy!

Some of the cast of Carousel by Rogers and Hammerstein which was presented by Lancaster's Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at the Grand Theatre.

Some of the cast of Carousel by Rogers and Hammerstein which was presented by Lancaster's Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society at the Grand Theatre. Photo: SUBMIT

Members of the cast of Me and My Girl which was being presented by Morecambe Warblers at the Grand Theatre. Playing Bill and Sally were Simon Kay and Kerry Hartin.

Members of the cast of Me and My Girl which was being presented by Morecambe Warblers at the Grand Theatre. Playing Bill and Sally were Simon Kay and Kerry Hartin. Photo: John Atkinson

The glamour of Broadway came to the Grand with Heysham Operatic Society's production of Hurray for Hollywood.

The glamour of Broadway came to the Grand with Heysham Operatic Society's production of Hurray for Hollywood. Photo: John Atkinson

Cast members of the Grand Theatre's Jack & The Beanstalk put on a performance in Lancaster to help promote the play.

Cast members of the Grand Theatre's Jack & The Beanstalk put on a performance in Lancaster to help promote the play. Photo: Jason Bellinger

