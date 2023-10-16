News you can trust since 1837
More nostalgic pictures show local actors, singers and dancers performing at Lancaster theatre through the years

Actors, dancers and singers have been treading the boards at Lancaster’s Grand Theatre for thousands of years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 16th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST

Our archives contain hundreds of pictures taken during past performances and rehearsals on the Grand stage.

This is our second photo gallery showing just some of the pictures we’ve taken at the theatre in years gone by.

We’re sure these 42 photos will bring back many fond memories.

Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society members who presented 42nd Street to Grand audiences.

1. Lancaster Grand

Red Rose Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society members who presented 42nd Street to Grand audiences. Photo: Submit

Stagecoach Theatre and Arts School rehearse for Annie at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster.

2. Lancaster Grand

Stagecoach Theatre and Arts School rehearse for Annie at the Grand Theatre, Lancaster. Photo: Nigel Slater

Champagne was the toast from the cast of Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II which was being presented by Heysham Operatic Society at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.

3. Lancaster Grand

Champagne was the toast from the cast of Die Fledermaus by Johann Strauss II which was being presented by Heysham Operatic Society at the Grand Theatre in Lancaster. Photo: John Atkinson

Children at the Stagecoach Theatre Summer School at Lancaster Grand Theatre who performed an energetic show with songs and dances from popular musicals and films.

4. Lancaster Grand

Children at the Stagecoach Theatre Summer School at Lancaster Grand Theatre who performed an energetic show with songs and dances from popular musicals and films. Photo: Garth Hamer

