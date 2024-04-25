Whether you’re in the ‘love it’ or ‘loathe it’ camp, it definitely dominates the view as you drive into Lancaster.
Formerly the home of the Kingsway baths and old bus depot, the now called Bridge Square Apartments have been the butt of many a joke over the years with some comparing them to a Jaffa Cake, a giant Weetabix and a spaceship.
However the flats are loved by some residents for their location and easy access to the city centre. The development was commended and came runner up at a regional building awards ceremony in 2010.
