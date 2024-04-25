Whether you’re in the ‘love it’ or ‘loathe it’ camp, it definitely dominates the view as you drive into Lancaster.

Formerly the home of the Kingsway baths and old bus depot, the now called Bridge Square Apartments have been the butt of many a joke over the years with some comparing them to a Jaffa Cake, a giant Weetabix and a spaceship.

However the flats are loved by some residents for their location and easy access to the city centre. The development was commended and came runner up at a regional building awards ceremony in 2010.

The Kingsway apartments site was formerly the home of Kingsway Leisure Centre and the old bus depot.

A still open Kingsway Leisure Centre before its closure in 1997.

Pupils from Central Lancaster High School got in the swim for their annual gala in April 1995. The swimming gala was held at the Kingsway baths and proved a great success with those taking part and their supporters. Pictured are the captains of Lunesdale House, Emily Dixon and Robert Lloyd, holding aloft their winning trophy.

A cherry blossom tree at the Kingsway.