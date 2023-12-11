News you can trust since 1837
37 nostalgic pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel

These pictures from our archives capture some important moments for Morecambe’s iconic Midland Hotel and remember some of the many staff who have worked there.
By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT

Many of the pictures were taken after June 2008, when the hotel finally reopened looking as good as ever following a full restoration.

In case you missed it: 41 pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel through the years including its 2008 grand reopening

Midland Hotel staff Jess Cousins, Lynne Furlong, Jenny Carthy, Lindsay Price and Lauren Haig pictured at a Wedding Fair.

1. Midland memories

Midland Hotel staff Jess Cousins, Lynne Furlong, Jenny Carthy, Lindsay Price and Lauren Haig pictured at a Wedding Fair. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Mears Ghyll Bridal Rooms models pose outside the Midland Hotel staircase after a Wedding Fair fashion show.

2. Midland memories

Mears Ghyll Bridal Rooms models pose outside the Midland Hotel staircase after a Wedding Fair fashion show. Photo: Steve Pendrill

Neeru Lees from Millhead celebrates her 40th birthday in style at the newly refurbished Midland, pictured with manager Matt Redhead (right) and staff.

3. Midland memories

Neeru Lees from Millhead celebrates her 40th birthday in style at the newly refurbished Midland, pictured with manager Matt Redhead (right) and staff. Photo: Steve Pendrill

The Midland Hotel glinting in the early morning sunshine.

4. Midland memories

The Midland Hotel glinting in the early morning sunshine. Photo: Nigel Slater

