37 nostalgic pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel
These pictures from our archives capture some important moments for Morecambe’s iconic Midland Hotel and remember some of the many staff who have worked there.
By Debbie Butler
Published 11th Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT
Many of the pictures were taken after June 2008, when the hotel finally reopened looking as good as ever following a full restoration.
In case you missed it: 41 pictures of Morecambe's iconic Midland Hotel through the years including its 2008 grand reopening
1 / 10