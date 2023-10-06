34 great pictures taken at primary schools across Lancaster and Morecambe in 2009

1 . School days

As part of their World War II studies, year 3 from Moorside Primary School were evacuated to Scotforth Parish Hall where they met Mrs Edna Earnshaw, who was evacuated from Liverpool after the family home was bombed and Mrs Margaret Brierley who had evacuees staying with her. Erin Gardener, Issy Keen, Thomas Padfield, Brandon Park, Ella Fogg, Evie Joyram, Ella Johnson and Amy Cashin are pictured with their gas masks, teddies and suitcases. Photo: Nigel Slater