34 great pictures taken at primary schools across Lancaster and Morecambe in 2009

A search through our archives unearthed hundreds of pictures taken by our photographers at primary schools across the Lancaster and Morecambe district through the years.
These 34 pictures date back to the year 2009 and show pupils and teachers enjoying all sorts of activities including fundraising events, parties, competition winners and dress up days.
As part of their World War II studies, year 3 from Moorside Primary School were evacuated to Scotforth Parish Hall where they met Mrs Edna Earnshaw, who was evacuated from Liverpool after the family home was bombed and Mrs Margaret Brierley who had evacuees staying with her. Erin Gardener, Issy Keen, Thomas Padfield, Brandon Park, Ella Fogg, Evie Joyram, Ella Johnson and Amy Cashin are pictured with their gas masks, teddies and suitcases. Photo: Nigel Slater
Year 3 pupils at Lancaster Road Primary School dressed for the part at their World War 2 street party. Photo: Nigel Slater
As part of a Food Festival at Moorside Primary School, children bought raffle tickets raising money for the Make a Wish Foundation. The prize was to spend an afternoon with chefs. Some of the winners are pictured with level 3 catering students from Lancaster and Morecambe College, Tony Richardson, Jamie Balmer and Sarah Maltby at the start of prep. Photo: Nigel Slater
Pupils from Sandylands Primary School who performed some hip hop street dancing for the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Sherlock and Mayoress Ethel Sherlock. Photo: Garth Hamer