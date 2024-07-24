28 fabulous pictures of fans posing with Eric Morecambe statue 25 years after its unveiling in Morecambe

By Debbie Butler
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 11:04 BST

It’s 25 years since the unveiling of the Eric statue in Morecambe by the late Queen.

To help mark the occasion, we asked readers to send us their pictures posing with the late Morecambe born comedian’s sculpture on the promenade.

The sculpture was officially unveiled on July 23, 1999.

Here are 28 readers’ picture which we hope you enjoy.

Karen Standing and her sister Kim Johnson from Queensland, Australia.

1. Strike a pose

Karen Standing and her sister Kim Johnson from Queensland, Australia. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Sal Davison shared this picture of mum and Sophie.

2. Strike a pose

Sal Davison shared this picture of mum and Sophie. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Thank you to Louise Atkinson for sharing this photo.

3. Strike a pose

Thank you to Louise Atkinson for sharing this photo. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Gem Harrïson and her sister Chloe Louise Jones on a standard gloomy winter’s day 10 years ago.

4. Strike a pose

Gem Harrïson and her sister Chloe Louise Jones on a standard gloomy winter’s day 10 years ago. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Eric MorecambeMorecambe
