25th anniversary of Eric Morecambe statue: we look back at when the iconic statue had to be mended

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 24th Jul 2024, 10:39 GMT
Tuesday will mark 25 years since our late Queen unveiled the iconic Eric Morecambe statue.

Since that auspicious occasion on July 23 1999, thousands of people have struck a pose with the sculpture which stands near the late comedian's birthplace, overlooking Morecambe Bay.

But as many of you will remember, there was an interlude in 2014 when this major visitor attraction disappeared from public view.

In the October, a man was detained under the Mental Health Act after trying to saw off one of the statue’s legs, in what was thought to be an attempted theft. The council were forced to remove the statue and the area was fenced off.

In the meantime, the sculpture's designer Graham Ibbeson and a foundry in London set to work repairing the statue, and on a cold December day it was reinstalled as good as new.

Our pictures trace this piece of the Eric statue’s history – from the day it was damaged until it was returned to its rightful place on Morecambe Promenade.

Morecambe & Wise

Born John Eric Bartholomew, Eric Morecambe formed a much-loved double act with Ernie Wise on stage and television.

Their Christmas specials were a highlight of the festive period, attracting more than 27 million viewers in 1977.

Eric died in 1984 after collapsing on stage with a heart attack shortly after his 58th birthday.

Ernie died in 1999, a few months before the statue of Eric was officially unveiled by the Queen.

