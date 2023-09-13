News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

26-year-old horse racing jockey from Heysham celebrates big Haydock Park victory

A jockey from Heysham has taken his sporting career to new heights after securing a major victory.
By The Newsroom
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Callum Rodriguez is celebrating after securing his first Group One success at Haydock Park.

The 26-year-old jockey, who grew up in Heysham, rode to victory aboard bargain buy Regional in the Betfair Sprint Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum has steadily built his career back up since serving a six-month ban after testing positive for taking cocaine at Southwell in February 2019.

Callum Rodriguez celebrates at Haydock Park. Picture: Grossick Photography.Callum Rodriguez celebrates at Haydock Park. Picture: Grossick Photography.
Callum Rodriguez celebrates at Haydock Park. Picture: Grossick Photography.
Most Popular

And having grafted away since returning to race riding, he was finally rewarded for all his hard work when making it three wins from four starts aboard the Ed Bethell-trained gelding in the £400,000 six-furlong feature at the Merseyside track on Saturday (September 9).

Although Regional tasted defeat on his Group One debut in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York over the same course and distance, he made a winning return.

Purchased for just 3,500 guineas at the 2012 Tattersalls July horses-in-training sale, Regional hit the front two furlongs from home before gamely holding off Shouldvebeenaring by a neck to give both Callum and Bethell a day to remember.

Read More
Long established family firm whose fans include The Hairy Bikers and Timothy Spa...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum said: “It is an amazing performance from the horse. What a story it has been with him this year. The journey he has taken his syndicate on this year is amazing. 

“It was very smooth for me today. Every time I asked him he was responding. It was a great feeling. 

“It is very fitting this has happened here as this is my local track from where I grew up.”

Callum was quick to thank Middleham-based Bethell, for whom the win was also a first at Group One level. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “I really hit the ground running as an apprentice and landed the Ebor – on Nakeeta in 2017 – and some other nice races along the way. 

“It has been a little bit stop start and you kind of ask yourself if you are going to find the one.

“I’ve been so lucky to find Regional this year. It is an amazing story and I’m thankful it has come off. 

“I’ve a lot to thank Ed for. There is a real strong team of horses there and he is a real loyal man.”

Related topics:HeyshamRegional