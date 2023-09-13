26-year-old horse racing jockey from Heysham celebrates big Haydock Park victory
and live on Freeview channel 276
Callum Rodriguez is celebrating after securing his first Group One success at Haydock Park.
The 26-year-old jockey, who grew up in Heysham, rode to victory aboard bargain buy Regional in the Betfair Sprint Cup.
Callum has steadily built his career back up since serving a six-month ban after testing positive for taking cocaine at Southwell in February 2019.
And having grafted away since returning to race riding, he was finally rewarded for all his hard work when making it three wins from four starts aboard the Ed Bethell-trained gelding in the £400,000 six-furlong feature at the Merseyside track on Saturday (September 9).
Although Regional tasted defeat on his Group One debut in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York over the same course and distance, he made a winning return.
Purchased for just 3,500 guineas at the 2012 Tattersalls July horses-in-training sale, Regional hit the front two furlongs from home before gamely holding off Shouldvebeenaring by a neck to give both Callum and Bethell a day to remember.
Callum said: “It is an amazing performance from the horse. What a story it has been with him this year. The journey he has taken his syndicate on this year is amazing.
“It was very smooth for me today. Every time I asked him he was responding. It was a great feeling.
“It is very fitting this has happened here as this is my local track from where I grew up.”
Callum was quick to thank Middleham-based Bethell, for whom the win was also a first at Group One level.
He added: “I really hit the ground running as an apprentice and landed the Ebor – on Nakeeta in 2017 – and some other nice races along the way.
“It has been a little bit stop start and you kind of ask yourself if you are going to find the one.
“I’ve been so lucky to find Regional this year. It is an amazing story and I’m thankful it has come off.
“I’ve a lot to thank Ed for. There is a real strong team of horses there and he is a real loyal man.”