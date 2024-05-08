24 pictures as Lancaster park sets up for 'hot as Ibiza' Highest Point festival 2024

The weather at the weekend’s Highest Point festival in Lancaster is set to be as hot as in Ibiza.
By Debbie Butler
Published 8th May 2024, 16:14 BST
Updated 8th May 2024, 16:30 BST

Forecasters are predicting plenty of sunshine with highs of 22C on Saturday.

The festival takes place on Friday and Saturday (May 10 and 11) in the city’s stunning Williamson Park.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tom Odell and legendary boy band Busted will headline the event.

Eurovision icon Sam Ryder, the sensational Cat Burns and rising star Caity Baser will also take to the main stage.

Organiser Jamie Scahill said: “We’re so excited for Highest Point to return to Williamson Park and the sunny weather always makes the party even better.”

Safety and security are top priorities for organisers – the festival will have an extensive network of CCTV cameras, a round-the-clock security team and a dedicated welfare tent.

Over the weekend, festival-goers can see more than 100 artists across six stages as well as enjoy top-quality street food, craft beer and cocktails.

Gok Wan, The Cuban Brothers and The Beatles Dub Club will also perform on the main stage.

Two-day tickets cost £135 per adult and are available via Skiddle. Day tickets are also available from £68.50 per adult.

Festival-goers can purchase a VIP upgrade for £40 per adult in order to watch the main stage from the steps of the iconic Ashton Memorial – as well as accessing the VIP bar and toilets.

Highest Point is proudly family-friendly and children under 12 are free. The festival is also fully accessible and carers tickets are free.

More information – including ticket details and the full line-up – is available at www.skiddle.com/festivals/highest-point-festival

Jamie Scahill, event organiser, at Williamson Park for the Highest Point Festival.

1. Highest Point 2024

Jamie Scahill, event organiser, at Williamson Park for the Highest Point Festival. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The main stage being set up at Williamson Park.

2. Highest Point 2024

The main stage being set up at Williamson Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Workers set up the main stage.

3. Highest Point 2024

Workers set up the main stage. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Echo barrier in front of the Butterfly House to protect the butterflies.

4. Highest Point 2024

Echo barrier in front of the Butterfly House to protect the butterflies. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

