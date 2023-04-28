There are now less than two weeks to go until one of the major highlights in Lancaster’s events calendar – Highest Point 2023.

Our archives contain many pictures taken at the festival over the last few years and these include many shots of the crowds.

So to get you in the mood for this year’s event, we’ve put together this gallery.

See if you can spot yourself in this second instalment of crowd photos through the years at Highest Point.

If you missed Part 1, you can see it here

Highest Point Two's company.

Highest Point Festival goers in 2022.

Highest Point Enjoying the moment.

Highest Point Round of applause.

