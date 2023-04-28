Here are more crowd photos taken at Lancaster's Highest Point festival through the years including many never seen before
There are now less than two weeks to go until one of the major highlights in Lancaster’s events calendar – Highest Point 2023.
By Debbie Butler
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST
Our archives contain many pictures taken at the festival over the last few years and these include many shots of the crowds.
So to get you in the mood for this year’s event, we’ve put together this gallery.
See if you can spot yourself in this second instalment of crowd photos through the years at Highest Point.
If you missed Part 1, you can see it here
