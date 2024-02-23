News you can trust since 1837
23 pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings which have been awarded to 23 venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 12:05 GMT

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores after assessments towards the end of 2023 and in January 2024.

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 4, 2024.

1. Rayman's, Queen Street, Morecambe

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 4, 2024. Photo: Google

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 10, 2024.

2. Wagon and Horses, St George's Quay, Lancaster

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 10, 2024. Photo: Janet Packham

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on January 19, 2024.

3. Napoleons, New Street, Lancaster

Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on January 19, 2024. Photo: Josh Brandwood

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 15, 2024.

4. Morecambe Tandoori Restaurant, Marine Road West, Morecambe

Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 15, 2024. Photo: Google

