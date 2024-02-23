23 pubs, cafes, restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new food hygiene scores

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new scores after assessments towards the end of 2023 and in January 2024.
1. Rayman's, Queen Street, Morecambe
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 4, 2024. Photo: Google
2. Wagon and Horses, St George's Quay, Lancaster
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 10, 2024. Photo: Janet Packham
3. Napoleons, New Street, Lancaster
Rating: 1 out of 5 after assessment on January 19, 2024. Photo: Josh Brandwood
4. Morecambe Tandoori Restaurant, Marine Road West, Morecambe
Rating: 4 out of 5 after assessment on January 15, 2024. Photo: Google