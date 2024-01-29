Latest food hygiene ratings: 20 pubs, cafes and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new scores
Here are the new food hygiene scores awarded to 20 venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings after assessments towards the end of 2023 and in January 2024.
