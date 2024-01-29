News you can trust since 1837
Latest food hygiene ratings: 20 pubs, cafes and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe get new scores

Here are the new food hygiene scores awarded to 20 venues in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following new ratings after assessments towards the end of 2023 and in January 2024.

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 16, 2024.

1. Burger King, Market Street, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 16, 2024. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 16, 2024.

2. Tasty Wok, Market Street, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 16, 2024. Photo: Google

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 11, 2024.

3. Oliver's Cafe, Festival Market, Central Drive, Morecambe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 11, 2024. Photo: Oliver's Cafe

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 11, 2024.

4. The Mill at Conder Green, Thurnham, Lancaster

Rating: 5 out of 5 after assessment on January 11, 2024. Photo: The Mill at Conder Green

