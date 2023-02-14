23 bands and singers to perform at new festival this weekend on Lancaster's historic Quay
Get ready to raise your glasses this weekend to a new festival launched to celebrate the three pubs on Lancaster’s historic quay.
Quay-Fest will see the three pubs on St George’s Quay hosting 23 musical acts over three days from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19.
The idea for the festival came about after The George & Dragon, The Three Mariners and The Wagon & Horses got together three months ago and came to the counclusion that the busier St George's Quay, the better for all concerned.
“It’s no secret that hospitality, in particular, is facing an incredibly challenging time currently,” they said.
"So as the saying goes, ‘TEAM – together everyone achieves more’.”
The Three Mariners is Lancaster’s oldest pub and is steeped in history, located inside a Grade II listed building dating back to the 15th century and one of only two sites in Britain with an original gravity-fed cellar.
The Wagon & Horses, close to the Maritime Museum, is a listed renovated building with six riverside view bedrooms. In its very early years, The Wagon & Horses (then The Cart & Horses) was a beer house, quenching the thirst of those who toiled for a living. A new owner took over in September 2022.
In the middle you have The George & Dragon, affectionately known for generations by locals as ‘The Middle House’. The George & Dragon is also under recent new ownership and you’re promised a warm welcome when you visit.
Together all three pubs are investing in and hosting the 23 musical acts with a jam-packed schedule showcasing the very best live and local talent from across the district.
The three pubs boast a fantastic array of hand pulls, kegged products and a great selection of wines, spirits and soft drinks.
At each pub you’ll also be able to sample the first ever Quay-Fest Festival Ale across the weekend.
The quay pubs hope you enjoy as many acts as possible with the full line-up available at www.quayfest.co.uk
They wish to thank Lancaster BID for their support and all those who visit Quay-Fest this February half-term.