23 bands and singers to perform at new festival this weekend on Lancaster's historic Quay

Quay-Fest will see the three pubs on St George’s Quay hosting 23 musical acts over three days from Friday February 17 to Sunday February 19.

The idea for the festival came about after The George & Dragon, The Three Mariners and The Wagon & Horses got together three months ago and came to the counclusion that the busier St George's Quay, the better for all concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s no secret that hospitality, in particular, is facing an incredibly challenging time currently,” they said.

Quay-Fest takes place on St George's Quay, Lancaster, this weekend.

"So as the saying goes, ‘TEAM – together everyone achieves more’.”

The Three Mariners is Lancaster’s oldest pub and is steeped in history, located inside a Grade II listed building dating back to the 15th century and one of only two sites in Britain with an original gravity-fed cellar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wagon & Horses, close to the Maritime Museum, is a listed renovated building with six riverside view bedrooms. In its very early years, The Wagon & Horses (then The Cart & Horses) was a beer house, quenching the thirst of those who toiled for a living. A new owner took over in September 2022.

In the middle you have The George & Dragon, affectionately known for generations by locals as ‘The Middle House’. The George & Dragon is also under recent new ownership and you’re promised a warm welcome when you visit.

The St George's Quay pubs get together to plan Quay-Fest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together all three pubs are investing in and hosting the 23 musical acts with a jam-packed schedule showcasing the very best live and local talent from across the district.

The three pubs boast a fantastic array of hand pulls, kegged products and a great selection of wines, spirits and soft drinks.

At each pub you’ll also be able to sample the first ever Quay-Fest Festival Ale across the weekend.

The quay pubs hope you enjoy as many acts as possible with the full line-up available at www.quayfest.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad