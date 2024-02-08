2024 dates for Morecambe’s hugely popular Vintage by the Sea Festival set to be announced

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tens of thousands of people flocked to Vintage by the Sea last year and experienced live music, classic cars, street theatre, workshops, marketplace and crafts, heritage bus rides, vintage fairground and pop-up dance.

The event has brought in millions of pounds to the economy since 2013, and also more than 300,000 people to Morecambe over the decade since it first came to town.

The festival is co-organised by Morecambe-born designer and TV personality Wayne Hemingway MBE and his family, and Deco Publique, co-founded by Lauren Zawadski in the town a decade ago with her childhood friend Elena Jackson.

A spokesman for Deco Publique said: “Dates will be announced soon for Vintage by the Sea 2024 so watch this space!”