2024 dates for Morecambe’s hugely popular Vintage by the Sea Festival set to be announced

Organisers of the popular Vintage by the Sea festival in Morecambe have said dates for this year's festival are to be announced soon.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:43 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT
Tens of thousands of people flocked to Vintage by the Sea last year and experienced live music, classic cars, street theatre, workshops, marketplace and crafts, heritage bus rides, vintage fairground and pop-up dance.

The event has brought in millions of pounds to the economy since 2013, and also more than 300,000 people to Morecambe over the decade since it first came to town.

The festival is co-organised by Morecambe-born designer and TV personality Wayne Hemingway MBE and his family, and Deco Publique, co-founded by Lauren Zawadski in the town a decade ago with her childhood friend Elena Jackson.

A weekend of vintage fun, crafts and entertainment at the annual free family festival, Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe. Vintage singer Hattie Bee.

A spokesman for Deco Publique said: “Dates will be announced soon for Vintage by the Sea 2024 so watch this space!”

Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea and Lancaster theatre win big at Lancashire Tourism Awards

At the Lancashire tourism awards this week Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea festival lifted the Best Large Event trophy.

