Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea and Lancaster theatre win big at Lancashire Tourism Awards
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 finalists headed to King George’s Hall in Blackburn last night (February 6) where the winners were announced.
Lancaster’s Dukes were thrilled to win the award for Best Cultural Venue/Organisation along with Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea festival who lifted the Best Large Event trophy.
Also successful were Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham, who took the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism award, and the Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham, for Best Experience of the Year.
The awards are the biggest and only county-wide celebration of tourism excellence in Lancashire and celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses – with many of the county’s winners then going on to represent Lancashire at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.
Here are the Lancaster district businesses who made the shortlist
- Camping, Glamping & Holiday Park: Pure Leisure Group, Lancaster
- Cultural Venue/Organisation: The Dukes, Lancaster
- Dog Friendly Business: Tewitfield Marina, Tewitfield, Carnforth
- Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism: Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham
- Experience of the Year: Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham
- Family Owned/Run Business: Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- Large Event: Festa Italia, Lancaster and Vintage by the Sea, Morecambe
- New Tourism Business: Mill House Farm Pods, Cockerham
- Small Event: Dino Fest, Lancaster
- Visitor Attraction: Lancashire Police Museum, Lancaster
- Taste Lancashire Producer: Lone Wolf Bakery, Morecambe