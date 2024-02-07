Morecambe's Vintage by the Sea and Lancaster theatre win big at Lancashire Tourism Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire Tourism Awards 2023 finalists headed to King George’s Hall in Blackburn last night (February 6) where the winners were announced.

Lancaster’s Dukes were thrilled to win the award for Best Cultural Venue/Organisation along with Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea festival who lifted the Best Large Event trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also successful were Moss Wood Caravan Park, Cockerham, who took the Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism award, and the Black Knights Parachute Centre, Cockerham, for Best Experience of the Year.

Last year's Vintage by the Sea in Morecambe.

The awards are the biggest and only county-wide celebration of tourism excellence in Lancashire and celebrate excellence across a wide range of visitor economy businesses – with many of the county’s winners then going on to represent Lancashire at the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Here are the Lancaster district businesses who made the shortlist