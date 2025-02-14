17th century lovers’ ring found in Lancaster village field goes on display at city museum

‘Present my Affection’, says the secret message from one lover to another in a beautiful posy ring found at Whittington.

The ring, which likely dates from around 1650-1750, will be unveiled at Lancaster City Museum today, Valentine’s Day.

The ring was discovered on land at Whittington Hall in 2023 by a metal detectorist.

While nobody knows who the lovers were, or how the ring came to be lost, objects like these bring to life shared human experiences across the centuries.

The 17th century lovers' ring which was found in a Lune Valley field.

Though we now associate the giving of rings with the formal occasion of an engagement or wedding, historically posy rings may have been given at any stage of the relationship, and by either partner.

The new acquisition to the collections of Lancaster City Museum was via the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS), a programme in England and Wales where people record items that fall under the

Treasure Act (such as this ring) and other archaeological discoveries.

Councillor Nick Wilkinson, Lancaster City Council’s Cabinet member for Lancaster Regeneration and Local Economy, said “The museum collections preserve our heritage, helping us to understand who we are, where we have come from and what makes this area special.

“It is important that they represent the whole of the district, so I am delighted that we can unveil this centuries old token of love and affection from Whittington on Valentine’s Day”.

Usually, the landowner and the metal detectorist share 50 per cent each of the value, but Lord Reay of Whittington Hall kindly waivered the landowner’s share of the reward.

Coun Wilkinson added: “Whittington, which was once the head of a medieval lordship, is under-represented in the museum collections, so the museums are very pleased to have been able to acquire this ring”.