15 pictures of Lancaster and Morecambe schoolchildren whose Elf Runs raised a staggering £43k for Lancaster hospice

Hundreds of pupils from 61 schools and nurseries in North Lancashire, South Lakes and parts of North Yorkshire donned their elf hats to support this year’s St John’s Hospice Elf Run.

The Elf Run is part of the hospice’s wider Nourish programme which encourages mental and physical well-being in children. The fundraising event invites schools and other groups to set their own date and distance, and encourages children to seek sponsorship so they can raise funds for patient care.

Hannah Westworth from Westgate Primary School, Morecambe, raised an incredible £9,300. “It’s fantastic that the pupils and parents were happy to get fully behind this year's Elf run for St John’s,” she said.

"We understand the importance of supporting a local charity that supports the local community and will make this festive Elf Run part of our fundraising each year.”

Lisa Morgan, hospice community fundraising manager, said: “Who wouldn’t love to work with schools every winter for the Elf Run? Children and young people jump at the chance to connect with the work of their local hospice.

"They love wearing their fabulous elf hats and getting out in the fresh air, and we love going to the schools’ assemblies. Together these amazing schools have raised a staggering £43,000!”

The funds raised will support hospice services such as the Forget Me Not Centre, which provides pre and post bereavement care to families and children, the inpatient ward and care in patients’ own homes.

Lisa added: "The Elf Run goes from strength to strength every year and it’s all down to the support and enthusiasm of children and schools. Thank you to the children, schools and everyone who sponsored these great runners.”