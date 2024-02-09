These 41 adorable dogs and cats at Lancaster Animal Care are looking for their forever homes

Alternatively, you can call 01524 65495 any day of the week between 10am and 3pm, or email [email protected]
1. Ruby
Spaniel x French Bulldog, female, two months-old. Little Ruby is a very sweet young lady who is looking for a family she can join. She’s a very happy active girl who is full of beans and never stops. We believe she is a Spaniel cross French Bulldog mix. She is currently staying with a staff member who has other dogs and she’s been very good with them and loves to play; she is crate trained and learning new things fast. Animal Care believes Ruby was taken away from her mother too early so she has missed out on some important early-stage development - learning dos and don’ts from mum and siblings is really important. Ruby will need to be trained and socialised well by her new owners to ensure she doesn’t develop any behaviour problems as she grows up. Ruby is a happy lovely girl who will make an amazing addition to a family looking for a special little friend. Ruby can be homed with children but they must be at an age where they understand Ruby is going to need strict rules and a good routine. All puppies are demanding and a lot of hard work. Please think about the dedication needed before you apply for Ruby. Unfortunately, Animal Care cannot except applications where owners work full time unless they work from home or can take Ruby to work with them. Photo: Animal Care
Babs (a nine-year-old female Lurcher) and Diesel (a nine-year-old male Lurcher) are with Animal Care after their owner sadly passed away. They are brother and sister and absolutely adore each other. They get very upset if separated and will pine for each other. They are lovely natured dogs and would love to find a new family to take them both and give them lots of TLC. They have good temperaments and enjoy lots of attention. They walk well on leads and love cuddles. They have been good with the dogs they have mixed with at Animal Care with so it's felt they would be happy to live with another dog of similar size. Photo: Animal Care
Whippet, female, three years 11 months-old. Meg is a very happy active little girl who is very giddy and loves people. She loves to play and she loves to run. The breed is well known for having separation anxiety and Meg is no exception finding it very difficult to be left alone. She is looking for a home where she will be with her owner as much as possible. She walks very well on lead and is good in the car. Meg is looking for a home where she is the only dog as she has been handed over to Animal Care due to not getting on with the other dog in the home. Meg would be fine with children and is a really happy sweet girl. Photo: Animal Care
Ragdoll x Persian, male, six years seven months-old. Archie is a super handsome and friendly young man. He would prefer a home with older children as though he behaves around children, they can cause him a bit of stress which leads to him weeing where he shouldn't. He loves to play and chase foil balls and enjoys snoozing in the sunshine. Archie is on a urinary diet which a new owner would need to continue. He also takes urinary supplements to prevent bladder stones. Photo: Animal Care