These 41 adorable dogs and cats at Lancaster Animal Care are looking for their forever homes

1 . Ruby

Spaniel x French Bulldog, female, two months-old. Little Ruby is a very sweet young lady who is looking for a family she can join. She’s a very happy active girl who is full of beans and never stops. We believe she is a Spaniel cross French Bulldog mix. She is currently staying with a staff member who has other dogs and she’s been very good with them and loves to play; she is crate trained and learning new things fast. Animal Care believes Ruby was taken away from her mother too early so she has missed out on some important early-stage development - learning dos and don’ts from mum and siblings is really important. Ruby will need to be trained and socialised well by her new owners to ensure she doesn’t develop any behaviour problems as she grows up. Ruby is a happy lovely girl who will make an amazing addition to a family looking for a special little friend. Ruby can be homed with children but they must be at an age where they understand Ruby is going to need strict rules and a good routine. All puppies are demanding and a lot of hard work. Please think about the dedication needed before you apply for Ruby. Unfortunately, Animal Care cannot except applications where owners work full time unless they work from home or can take Ruby to work with them. Photo: Animal Care