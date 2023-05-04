14 exquisite properties with price tags of £500k and over for sale in Lancaster

They say money can’t buy you happiness but it definitely can buy you a big house.

These are the 14 most expensive houses for sale in Lancaster according to Zoopla with prices ranging from £1,000,000 to £499,950.

Obviously they’re going to be out of the price range for many but it’s always interesting to see what money can buy.

So with that thought in mind, here we go… Lancaster’s 14 most expensive houses currently on the market.

*The most expensive of these properties is situated on the exclusive Haverbreaks estate in Lancaster and you can see fuller details about this £1m priced home here

1 . Matingold, Stanmore Drive, Haverbreaks, Lancaster Guide price: £1,000,000. Located on the private Haverbreaks estate – one of Lancaster’s most sought after residential areas – Matingold has undergone a double renovation project and now stands as an impressive five bedroom detached property complete with an additional studio extension, four reception rooms, a fantastic games room and a gym. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Parkgate Drive, Lancaster Offers in the region of £950,000. This six-bed semi-detached is situated in a highly private and secluded location and offers vast and flexible accommodation with a wealth of options to improve, reconfigure or simply enjoy in its current form. For sale with Entwistle Green - Lancaster Sales. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

3 . Glebe House, Chapel Lane, Ellel, Lancaster Offers in the region of £835,000. Originally built as a vicarage in the 1820s, the current owners purchased Glebe House and Glebe Field from the Church of England 30 years ago. They created a five-bed family home with the large dining kitchen the centre of family life. The generous accommodation is enhanced with a barn and approximately six acres of native woodland and meadow. For sale with Love Homes. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

4 . 6 Hunters Gate, Haverbreaks, Lancaster Guide price: £795,000. All in all, an absolutely wonderful four-bed family house. There is much to recommend this property if you are seeking your next family home - great living space that’s well appointed, an enclosed rear garden safe for children and dogs, extensive parking as well as a double garage, and a lovely quiet cul-de-sac setting. For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster. Photo: Submit Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4