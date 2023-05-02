News you can trust since 1837
This is the most expensive house for sale in Lancaster on property website Zoopla - take a look inside

If you’re looking for a taste of luxury, this stunning home fits the bill.

By Debbie Butler
Published 2nd May 2023, 17:15 BST

Located on the private Haverbreaks estate – one of Lancaster’s most sought after residential areas – Matingold in Stanmore Drive has undergone a double renovation project and now stands as an impressive five bedroom detached property complete with an additional studio extension, four reception rooms, a fantastic games room and a gym.

Modern family life and entertainment have been at the forefront of creating this large home, with an effortless flow from indoor to outdoor spaces and a sizeable private garden offering a host of impressive areas to enjoy – from the large flagged patio to the hidden away decking space complete with a summer house and log burner.

For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, this original 1930s home could be yours for a cool £1,000,000.

Take a look inside...

Matingold is located in one of Lancaster's most sought after residential areas.

1. Matingold, Stanmore Drive, Haverbreaks, Lancaster, LA1 5BL

Matingold is located in one of Lancaster's most sought after residential areas. Photo: Fine & Country

This original 1930s home has undergone a double renovation project.

2. Matingold, Stanmore Drive, Haverbreaks, Lancaster, LA1 5BL

This original 1930s home has undergone a double renovation project. Photo: Fine & Country

Modern family life and entertainment has been at the forefront of creating this large home.

3. Matingold, Stanmore Drive, Haverbreaks, Lancaster, LA1 5BL

Modern family life and entertainment has been at the forefront of creating this large home. Photo: Fine & Country

Haverbreaks is a secure and peaceful private estate.

4. Matingold, Stanmore Drive, Haverbreaks, Lancaster, LA1 5BL

Haverbreaks is a secure and peaceful private estate. Photo: Fine & Country

