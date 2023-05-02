This is the most expensive house for sale in Lancaster on property website Zoopla - take a look inside

If you’re looking for a taste of luxury, this stunning home fits the bill.

Located on the private Haverbreaks estate – one of Lancaster’s most sought after residential areas – Matingold in Stanmore Drive has undergone a double renovation project and now stands as an impressive five bedroom detached property complete with an additional studio extension, four reception rooms, a fantastic games room and a gym.

Modern family life and entertainment have been at the forefront of creating this large home, with an effortless flow from indoor to outdoor spaces and a sizeable private garden offering a host of impressive areas to enjoy – from the large flagged patio to the hidden away decking space complete with a summer house and log burner.

For sale with Fine & Country Lakes & North Lancs, Lancaster, this original 1930s home could be yours for a cool £1,000,000.

Take a look inside...

Matingold is located in one of Lancaster's most sought after residential areas.

This original 1930s home has undergone a double renovation project.

Modern family life and entertainment has been at the forefront of creating this large home.

Haverbreaks is a secure and peaceful private estate.

