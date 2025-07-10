10 of the best walks from the UK’s most scenic bus route running from Lancaster to Keswick

2 . Walk 2: St Catherine’s Church

Start/finish: 555 bus stop at Abbey Square, Staveley. Length/difficulty: 8½ miles, moderate, approximately 4½ hours. Map: Ordnance Survey OL7, English Lakes SE The Dales Way passes close to Staveley on its way from Ilkley in West Yorkshire to Bowness-on-Windermere. Set off from the Abbey Square bus stop and join the long-distance route just south of the village. The route then uses quiet roads, green lanes and paths through enclosed parcels of rough pasture to reach the isolated farm at Crag House. Leaving the Dales Way here, head south along rough tracks and through wildflower-filled meadows to reach the old St Catherine’s Church. Now just an abandoned tower, it’s located on a small hill near Crook – a lovely, tranquil spot with good views of the distant hills including the Howgills on the western edge of the Yorkshire Dales. More meadows are then encountered before the Dales Way is re-joined and followed back into Staveley. Your visit to the area doesn’t have to end now though – there are good paths beside the River Kent or, if you just want to kick back, there are several places in the village to grab a drink and a bite to eat. Photo: VIVIENNE CROW