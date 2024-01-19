News you can trust since 1837
10 fantastic train pictures taken at Carnforth between 1968 and 1984

We stumbled across these great old train photos in the archives of Getty Images and thought we would share them with you.
By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT

They were all taken at or near Carnforth Railway Station between the years 1968 and 1984.

No 4472 Flying Scotsman is turned on the turntable at Carnforth prior to working the Cumbrian Mountain Express on July 5, 1984.

1. Carnforth Station

No 4472 Flying Scotsman is turned on the turntable at Carnforth prior to working the Cumbrian Mountain Express on July 5, 1984. Photo: Construction Photography/Avalon

A new diesel railcar passes Wennington box on a crew training run to Carnforth in July 1984.

2. Carnforth Station

A new diesel railcar passes Wennington box on a crew training run to Carnforth in July 1984. Photo: Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

Silhouettes of locomotives in the shed yard at Carnforth in 1968.

3. Carnforth Station

Silhouettes of locomotives in the shed yard at Carnforth in 1968. Photo: Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

No 34092 City of Wells at Carnforth as it prepares for the Golden Arrow trip to Leeds on December 12, 1981.

4. Carnforth Station

No 34092 City of Wells at Carnforth as it prepares for the Golden Arrow trip to Leeds on December 12, 1981. Photo: Rail Photo/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

