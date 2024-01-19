10 fantastic train pictures taken at Carnforth between 1968 and 1984
We stumbled across these great old train photos in the archives of Getty Images and thought we would share them with you.
By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
They were all taken at or near Carnforth Railway Station between the years 1968 and 1984.
