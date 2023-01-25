Data from the Office for National Statistics shows 12,555 people in Lancaster were looking after someone without being paid when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 9.5% of the population over five years-old in the area.

However, this was a fall from the previous census in 2011, when 11.7% of people in the area were providing unpaid care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants were asked whether they "look after, or give any help or support" to people with long-term physical or mental health conditions, or problems related to old age.

Thousands of Lancaster residents are providing unpaid care.

The rate also fell across England and Wales over the decade, from 11.4% to 9% – although the ONS warns that as the census was carried out during the pandemic, many people may have been avoiding seeing elderly or vulnerable friends and family.

The wording of the question on unpaid care was also different in the 2021 census, and the percentages used by the ONS have been standardised to account for differences in age between areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carers UK said it was surprised the overall figure had gone down, but added that many people may not self-report as a carer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Walker, chief executive of the charity, said: “Most people consider themselves to be a partner, husband, wife, son, daughter, good friend or neighbour and don’t recognise themselves as unpaid carers.”

In Lancaster, 6,252 people were providing more than 20 hours of unpaid care a week in 2021 – including 3,782 people doing so for more than 50 hours a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Walker said that without the work of unpaid carers, "our health and social care systems would quite simply collapse".

A spokesperson for the Department for Health and Social Care said: “The government has prioritised health and social care in the Autumn Statement, with up to £7.5 billion available over the next two years to support adult social care services – the biggest funding increase in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad