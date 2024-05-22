Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Morecambe Bay swimmer has urged residents to back his campaign for open air showers on the Promenade.

Simon Walker has set up an online petition insisting that the installation of new facilities would be a great addition to a town popular with beach-goers, jet skiers and kite surfers.

The campaign has already garnered support from hundreds of people in the local community including local councillors Charlie Edwards and Lizzi Collinge. But despite securing funding from the Lancashire Environmental Fund for the project, Mr Walker is frustrated by what he believes is slow progress from Lancaster City Council.

The council said they are "supportive in principle" but that a feasibility study needs to first be carried out.

Swimmer Simon Walker wants open air shower facilities on Morecambe Promenade.

“It’s the small amenities that draw people to an area and it doesn't have to be anything grand,” said Mr Walker.

“Currently, there is no facility for rinsing off after spending time in the bay's waters. An outdoor shower would not only provide convenience but also promote hygiene and cleanliness.”

Mr Walker pinpointed a couple of potential sites including the Clock Tower and around the cafe and added: “This amenity will not only improve the quality of life for locals but will also make our town more attractive to tourists, thus potentially boosting the local economy through increased visitor spending.

Simon Walker has pinpointed a couple of potential sites for open air showers including the Clock Tower.

“We've already secured external funding at no cost to the local taxpayer and just need signatures to help local councillors push this through.”

Sentiments which were echoed by Coun Edwards who said: "I fully support this petition as the council need to realise that the only way to make Morecambe a destination is to provide facilities that visitors need. The more people who sign the petition, the better."

A spokesperson for Lancaster City Council said: “We acknowledge the request for the council to consider installing showers near the clock tower and in principle, the council is supportive.

“However, to evaluate any proposal which will have a long-term impact on its budget, a feasibility study will need to be conducted first. Investigations into the installation costs for such a facility on Morecambe Promenade, as well as the long-term cost of its operation and maintenance, is ongoing.”