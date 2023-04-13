Morecambe opticians store unveils whole new look after undergoing its biggest makeover yet

The refurbishment of Specsavers in Euston Road is its third and biggest to date, providing a sleeker and more modern feel, and a whole new look designed to enhance the overall customer experience.

Karen McKeon, dispensing optician at Specsavers Morecambe, said: “The completion of the refit marks another proud milestone for our team.

“It is the first time in seven years that the store has been upgraded and we’re confident that the refit will be a refreshing and welcome change for our customers.’

Specsavers in Morecambe.

Customers will be greeted with a new illuminated shop sign outside of the store and as they step inside, they’ll find that inner walls have been removed to open up the shop floor and new LED units display the frames on offer.

The waiting area has been made bigger and new rooms have been built to ensure complete customer privacy during pre-testing checks.

Specsavers Morecambe reveals its new look.