Watch as Morecambe metal detecting enthusiast makes his find of a lifetime

A Medieval gold ring discovered in Lancaster has been described as ‘the find of my lifetime’ by metal detectorist, Matthew Hepworth.

By Louise Bryning
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 15:51 BST

“I was so shocked to find it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Matthew who has been metal detecting for 32 years.

He usually goes metal detecting with his friend, David Kierzek, but was alone when he found the ring. Matthew, a Royal Lancaster Infirmary charge nurse, had already been walking around the field and helped a distressed sheep caught in fencing, before he heard a faint signal on his metal detector.

He dug down eight inches and saw what he hoped was a ring. He filmed himself making the discovery, shaking as he realised how important the find could be.

Matthew Hepworth from Morecambe.Matthew Hepworth from Morecambe.
Matthew Hepworth from Morecambe.
The 15th Century gold iconographic ring depicting the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus has led some people to believe it might be connected to Lancaster Priory but its true history still has to be researched.

Matthew, from Morecambe, believes it could be of national importance and he’s reported the find to the landowner, the finds liaison officer and Lancaster City Museum. The ring will eventually be the subject of an inquest to confirm it is treasure.

Matthew is unsure about the ring’s value but would like it eventually to be acquired by the City Museum and be known as the ‘Lancaster ring’.

The ring found by Matthew Hepworth.The ring found by Matthew Hepworth.
The ring found by Matthew Hepworth.

Matthew, a Lune Valley Detecting Club member, recently donated a rare silver seal depicting a slave which he found last year to Lancaster Maritime Museum.

“Metal detecting is my passion. I’ve had amazing discoveries over the years but this ring tops them all. I think it’s a rare find for our nation.”

