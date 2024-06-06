Morecambe hairdresser’s poignant tribute to late mum after awards triumph
The Locks Lounge, in Morecambe, was judged the Best Hair Extension Salon by Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 at its glitzy finale at Birmingham’s International Conference Centre.
Owner Lauren Quayle and her team had fought off competition from 50 of the UK’s most talented crimpers at the end of a year that has seen the Locks Lounge grow from a one-woman and apprentice venture to a staff of eight.
“We can’t believe we have won this fantastic award after just 11 months in business,” said Lauren. “If you'd have told me this when I started I’d have laughed. I started on my own and then went on to take an apprentice and before I knew it I had eight staff members. It’s brilliant!”
Poignantly, Lauren – whose beloved mother, Fiona, passed away two years ago – added: “I did it for Mum. My mum's dream was for me to open my own salon and before she passed away, I told her that was what I was going to do. I just wish she was here to see it.”
Lauren, who has a decade of experience in the hair extensions sector, has big plans for the future.
“We are attending the Manchester Hair Show and also creating our own hairbrush range,” she said. “I’m always striving to keep up to date with the latest hair extensions methods. I'd like to thank my team and clients from the bottom of my heart. This wouldn’t be possible without their continued loyalty and support.”