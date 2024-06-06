Morecambe hairdresser’s poignant tribute to late mum after awards triumph

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Morecambe hairstylist who scooped a prestigious award less than a year after opening her salon has made her late mum’s dream come true.

The Locks Lounge, in Morecambe, was judged the Best Hair Extension Salon by Hair & Beauty Awards 2024 at its glitzy finale at Birmingham’s International Conference Centre.

Owner Lauren Quayle and her team had fought off competition from 50 of the UK’s most talented crimpers at the end of a year that has seen the Locks Lounge grow from a one-woman and apprentice venture to a staff of eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We can’t believe we have won this fantastic award after just 11 months in business,” said Lauren. “If you'd have told me this when I started I’d have laughed. I started on my own and then went on to take an apprentice and before I knew it I had eight staff members. It’s brilliant!”

Lauren Quayle picks up the award at the Best Hair Extension Salon 2024 finale.

Poignantly, Lauren – whose beloved mother, Fiona, passed away two years ago – added: “I did it for Mum. My mum's dream was for me to open my own salon and before she passed away, I told her that was what I was going to do. I just wish she was here to see it.”

Lauren, who has a decade of experience in the hair extensions sector, has big plans for the future.