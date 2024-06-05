29 sparkling retro scenes of Morecambe and Lancaster high school proms

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jun 2024, 16:34 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2024, 17:04 BST
It’s school leavers proms season, so we thought we’d take a look through our archives at some end-of-year parties from the past.

Our 29 pictures snapshot excited teenagers on their way to their high school proms.

Alan Alker, who was retiring after 36 years, with pupils at the Morecambe Community High School prom.

Alan Alker, who was retiring after 36 years, with pupils at the Morecambe Community High School prom. Photo: Submit

Ripley St Thomas CE School boys ready for their prom in 2008, at the Carleton in Morecambe.

Ripley St Thomas CE School boys ready for their prom in 2008, at the Carleton in Morecambe. Photo: Submit

Year 11 boys and girls from Heysham High Sports College at their high school prom at the Scarthwaite Hotel.

Year 11 boys and girls from Heysham High Sports College at their high school prom at the Scarthwaite Hotel. Photo: Submit

Ripley St Thomas CE High School professional mentor and RE teacher Gail Fuller with some of the 260 year 11 pupils who were looking forward to their prom night.

Ripley St Thomas CE High School professional mentor and RE teacher Gail Fuller with some of the 260 year 11 pupils who were looking forward to their prom night. Photo: Nigel Slater

