29 sparkling retro scenes of Morecambe and Lancaster high school proms

Our 29 pictures snapshot excited teenagers on their way to their high school proms.
1. Proms of the past
Alan Alker, who was retiring after 36 years, with pupils at the Morecambe Community High School prom. Photo: Submit
2. Proms of the past
Ripley St Thomas CE School boys ready for their prom in 2008, at the Carleton in Morecambe. Photo: Submit
3. Proms of the past
Year 11 boys and girls from Heysham High Sports College at their high school prom at the Scarthwaite Hotel. Photo: Submit
4. Proms of the past
Ripley St Thomas CE High School professional mentor and RE teacher Gail Fuller with some of the 260 year 11 pupils who were looking forward to their prom night. Photo: Nigel Slater